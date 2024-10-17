Quader Mirza would control everything, held admin hostage

“If fair a election is held, except for three or four constituencies, our MPs in the rest of the seats will not even find an exit to run away. This is the truth. I’m just saying it boldly.”

Noakhali Awami League leader Abdul Quader Mirza hogged the media headlines by making this speech publicly around four years ago. His such speech was dubbed ‘truth the telling’ in the media.

Abdul Quader Mirza is the younger brother of Awami League general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.

The former mayor of Basurhat pourashava Companiganj upazila of Noakhali district, is also the president upazila Awami League.

As his elder brother Obaidul Quader was an influential minister of the government, the people of Companiganj were virtually held hostage by Quader Mirza. He was elected as the mayor of Basurhat pourashava for the third consecutive time in the elections held on 16 January, 2021. Since then, he became more reckless.

Quader Mirza became a fearsome figure for his opponents from his own party and opposition parties alike. The leaders and activists of both BNP and Awami League have been subjected to torture and oppression by Quader Mirza’s men.