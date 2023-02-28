Evening News Highlights

Two-month ban on jatka catching begins Tuesday midnight
A two-month ban on catching 'jatka' (hilsa fry less than 9 inches or 23 centimetres in length) from 1 March to 30 April will begin in five hilsa sanctuaries across the country on Tuesday midnight.
Why such an inflexible stand about the Constitution?
There is no end to the debate on the constitution. In the early nineties when Awami League launched a movement demanding an election-time non-party caretaker government (NCG), BNP rejected the demand, claiming that it was not in the constitution.
No mistakes, books withdrawn to avoid controversy: NCTB
There were no mistakes in the two books withdrawn from sixth and seventh grades, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has claimed. The books were withdrawn to avoid controversy, it added. NCTB member Md Moshiuzzaman came up with this claim at a discussion at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Primary scholarship exam results postponed due to coding error
Primary and mass education ministry senior public relation officer Mahbubur Rhaman told Prothom Alo the results were postponed due to technical glitch and the results will be publish on Wednesday after fixing it.
St Martin’s Island under threat: No tourism by destroying environment
The island that could be the symbol of our tradition and pride is going to be extinct because of negligence and a lack of sincerity among people concerned. Environmentalists have long been expressing concern over the environment of St Martin’s Island and objecting to the setup of such structures that damages its environment.
Increase opportunities for women in technology: Women leaders
More opportunities have to be created for women in the technological field as it is impossible to establish gender equality in the world excluding technology out of the discussion.