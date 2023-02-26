Awami League feels the urge to bring BNP to polls

The ruling Awami League is feeling the urge to bring opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the next (12th) parliamentary elections. That's why, the leaders of the ruling party have been ensuring in all formal and informal discussions with diplomats or politicians that a free and fair vote will be organised.

However, the ruling party will not give BNP any space over their demand to hold the elections under a non-party caretaker government.

According to the sources in the policymaking level of the Awami League, the party is strict in its stance to hold the national polls under the government led by Sheikh Hasina this time too. Their target is to remain in power for another term through this election. Achieving that goal would be easier if all the parties participate in the election.