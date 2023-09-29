Tamim-Shakib drama: Tumultuous five days of Bangladesh cricket

Tamim batted against New Zealand in the second ODI. It was his first innings since his retirement and prompt unretirement from international cricket back in July. Tamim scored 44 runs with the bat and looked in decent touch. In the post-match press conference he said that he is still feeling discomfort in his back.

Tamim also poked fun at the BCB president’s previous comments about his fitness by saying that he still isn’t a hundred per cent fit after recovering from his injury.