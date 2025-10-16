Education

Govt wants education system to depict its real picture: Adviser

BSS
Dhaka
Chowdhury Rafiqul AbrarFile photo

Adviser to the Education Ministry Professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar said they want the country’s education system to portray its true picture.

“Being a responsible adviser, I want the true picture of the education system to be reflected again,” he said in a press conference at the Education Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat here after publishing the HSC and equivalent examination results.

Also Read

HSC and equivalent exam results published, average pass rate 58.83pc

The Adviser said the real crisis of the education system was being hidden to show good results in the public examinations.

“Now, we want the culture to be changed,” he said.

Abrar congratulated those who did well in the HSC examinations and expressed sympathy to those who did not succeed, calling upon them to do hard work.

“Your hard work will never go in vain...your success is our pride,” he said.

Also Read

HSC, equivalent exam results: 69,097 students get GPA-5

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 were released simultaneously by all education boards at 10:00 am today.

A total of 726,960 students passed under nine general education boards, the Madrasah Education Board and the Technical Education Board.

Also Read

HSC exam: Pass rate drops to 52.57pc at Chittagong Board, fewer students secure GPA-5

The overall pass rate stands at 58.83 percent, while 69,097 students achieved a GPA-5 (maximum grade).

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Education