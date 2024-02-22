Govt’s debt burden on the rise in comparison to revenue collection

The debt burden of the government has been increasing in comparison to the revenue collection. The government has been borrowing from domestic and foreign sources over half of the revenue the National Board of Revenue (NBR) collects almost every year.

The development and non-development expenditure of the government is also increasing every year. But the government has to borrow to meet the additional expenses due to insufficient collection of revenue. This is leading to the increased debt ratio for the government in proportion to revenue collection. This is also increasing the debt repayment pressure.

The tax-GDP ratio in Bangladesh is still below 10 per cent, say the analysts. In fact, the situation has not been in good shape for the last two decades. But the tax collection amount in comparison to the GDP size has worsened in recent times. Revenue collection is not increasing in comparison to the pace the size of GDP. Bangladesh is one of the most backward countries in terms of tax-GDP ratio.