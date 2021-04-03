PM Hasina stresses unlocking carbon markets to ensure climate justice

A rude awakening finally forced the world to heed to my warning that the climate crisis is indeed an emergency, she also said.

Mentioning that any recovery had to be green, nature-based and resilient, the prime minister said therefore, my first act as CVF president was to declare climate change a “planetary emergency” and call upon all to be on a ‘war footing’ to arrest global temperature rise at 1.5oC.

The prime minister said, “By Autumn 2020, I’d seen very few NDCs [Nationally Determined Contributions], and COP26 was postponed, so I launched the “Midnight Survival Deadline for the Climate” initiative at the CVF Leaders’ Summit.”

She opined that US president Joe Biden’s returning to the Paris treaty was also inspiring.

“But those who failed to meet CVF’s midnight deadline, I urge them to submit ambitious NDCs ahead of COP26. CVF’s most vulnerable members pledged no less than a net-zero by 2030, including Barbados, Costa Rica and the Maldives,” she wrote.

About Bangladesh, she said that Bangladesh, the CVF member with the largest population, also submitted interim NDC updates with additional pledges over and above Paris to reduce methane emissions.

For Bangladesh and the CVF, climate adaptation and financing is a prime ‘survival’ priority as we relentlessly struggle to protect our populations from recurrent extreme climate events, she further said.

Sheikh Hasina also wrote, “Realistically, my climate survival philosophy has been a common sense one. ‘Help thyself’ and wait for no one to rescue. Because climate change is not going to spare us for our inactions.”

The prime minister said that she had long championed locally led adaptation and resilience building at the heart of which are local actors, especially women and youth.

Referring to cyclone Amphan, she wrote that in 2020, when the Category-5 Cyclone mercilessly hit Bangladesh and India, Bangladesh demonstrated its capability to evacuate 2.4 million people and half a million livestock to safety in less than five days.

That same year, two-thirds of Bangladesh went under water in flash floods during the pandemic, she continued.