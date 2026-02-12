End of our nightmare, beginning of new dreams: Chief adviser

Independent candidate Tasnim Jara has alleged that her polling agents were forcibly removed from the polling station by the presiding officer at Dhaka-9.

Visiting the Khilgaon Model College polling centre on Thursday morning, she claimed that various pretexts were being used to prevent her agents from entering or to eject them.

“We are facing numerous obstacles. On various grounds, our polling agents are either denied entry or removed from the centre. False rules are being fabricated to justify this. Some are told, ‘They are not voters here,’ which is not a valid regulation. Female agents are being expelled from male centres. In some cases, it is said that phones can be brought in, but not used.”

Having left the NCP and now running as an independent candidate, Tasnim Jara commented, “My polling agents are being expelled, yet people inside are casting their votes. This is clearly unacceptable.”