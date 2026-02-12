- End of our nightmare, beginning of new dreams: Chief adviser
Independent candidate Tasnim Jara has alleged that her polling agents were forcibly removed from the polling station by the presiding officer at Dhaka-9.
Visiting the Khilgaon Model College polling centre on Thursday morning, she claimed that various pretexts were being used to prevent her agents from entering or to eject them.
“We are facing numerous obstacles. On various grounds, our polling agents are either denied entry or removed from the centre. False rules are being fabricated to justify this. Some are told, ‘They are not voters here,’ which is not a valid regulation. Female agents are being expelled from male centres. In some cases, it is said that phones can be brought in, but not used.”
Having left the NCP and now running as an independent candidate, Tasnim Jara commented, “My polling agents are being expelled, yet people inside are casting their votes. This is clearly unacceptable.”
Chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, cast his vote at the Gulshan Model High School and College polling station in Dhaka.
After voting, he told journalists, “From today, we have the opportunity to create a new Bangladesh at every level. Let us celebrate this day as a birthday, a day-long festival.”
He further said, “Everyone should participate, and ensure they cast their votes in the referendum. While voting for candidates is important, the referendum is even more vital. I urge everyone to take part in the referendum so that we can build a new Bangladesh.”
“Today is a day of joy for all of Bangladesh—a day of liberation. The end of our nightmare, the beginning of new dreams. I extend my congratulations to everyone. Eid Mubarak,” the chief adviser added.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said that the country has embarked on the journey of democracy. He made the remarks on Thursday around 9:30 a.m. after casting his vote at Iskaton Garden High School in Dhaka and speaking with journalists.
The CEC said, “We promised the nation that we would deliver a festive voting environment. Over the past few days, like during Eid, people have travelled by train, bus, and launch boats to their villages to vote in a celebratory atmosphere. People are voting with a festive spirit in the countryside.
After a long time, they are casting their votes joyfully. From the reports I have gathered through various sources, voting is taking place nationwide in a festive environment. Although there were minor disturbances outside some polling stations in a few places, they were resolved immediately.”
Chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, cast his vote at the Gulshan Model School and College polling station in Dhaka on Thursday morning.
BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman voted in the 13th National Parliament election and referendum today, Thursday, at the Gulshan Model High School and College polling centre in Gulshan-2, Dhaka.
Tarique Rahman is the BNP candidate for Dhaka-17, where this polling centre is located.
He arrived at the centre around 9:30 am. After casting his vote, he spoke to journalists around 9:45 am.
According to the Election Commission, Dhaka-17 has a total of 327,898 registered voters, including 170,116 men, 157,774 women, and 8 third-gender voters. The constituency has 124 polling centres.
Tarique Rahman’s competitors in this seat are: Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s S. M. Khaliduzzaman (Balanced scale), Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidate Atik Ahmed (plough), National Party (JP) candidate Tapu Raihan (Bicycle), Islami Andolan of Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ullah (Hand Fan), Bangladesh Jatiya Party’s Kamrul Hasan Nasim (Kathal), and independent candidate Anisuzzaman Khokon (Mayur).
Casting a vote takes about 2.45min on average
From receiving a signed ballot paper from the assistant presiding officer to casting it in the box after voting in the secret booth — the entire process is taking voters an average of about 2 minutes and 45 seconds. From entering the booth to depositing the ballot, the process takes just over one and a half minutes on average.
Voting in the 13th National Parliament election and referendum is taking place today, Thursday. The above information was obtained by analysing the time taken by voters at a male polling centre at Mirpur University College in the capital in the morning.
At the same centre, some voters appeared confused about the referendum. Some were seen asking what the referendum ballot was for, what they were supposed to do with it, and where to cast it. According to some voters, this confusion has affected the time spent inside the polling station.
Meanwhile, at the Bangladesh–Korea Technical Training Centre in Dhaka-14 constituency, a total of 344 votes had been cast by 9:30am out of 2,799 registered voters — equivalent to 12.29 per cent.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh nayeb-e-ameer and Barishal-5 constituency candidate Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim cast his vote at Rupatali Government High School, Barishal on Thursday morning.
Names, photos don’t match voter list at Dhanmondi centre
Several voters faced difficulties at a women’s polling centre at Dhanmondi Government Girls’ School in the capital after discrepancies were found between voter numbers and the corresponding names and photographs on the voter list.
By around 8:15am on Thursday, eight voters had approached the presiding officer at the centre to report the issue. However, the presiding officer was unable to offer a solution.
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman cast her vote at Gulshan Model School and College centre around 9:45 am
Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur, also a candidate at Patuakhali-3 constituency, cast his ballot at Galachipa Government Model High School.
Bobby Hajjaj, BNP candidate for Dhaka-13, has raised allegations of irregularities at the Mohammadpur Government College polling station in the capital.
He stated that the polling station shown on the election commission’s website does not correspond to the one voters are being directed to. According to Hajjaj, presiding officers are asking elderly voters to go to different centres, questioning why they should comply when they have come to the location they were shown and relied upon.
5.4c2p turnout in first hour at 5 Jatrabari centres
About 5.42 per cent of votes were cast in the first hour at five polling centres located at Jatrabari Ideal School and College in the capital. The centres have a total of 14,074 registered voters.
The information was obtained around 8:30am on Thursday after speaking with five presiding officers.
The location hosts four male polling centres and one female centre.
Professor Mohsin Alam, presiding officer of male polling centre no. 31, told Prothom Alo that the centre has 3,512 voters, and 205 ballots were cast within the first hour.
During a visit to the centres, Prothom Alo reporters Nurul Amin and Rishad Mahmud Khan observed that CCTV cameras were installed in every polling centre, with presiding officers monitoring them from their rooms.
Agents or representatives of BNP candidate Md Nabi Ullah (sheaf of paddy symbol) and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Mohammad Kamal Hossain (balanced scale symbol) were present in all booths.
However, agents of Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Md Ibrahim (hand fan) and Bangladesh Labour Party candidate Md Golam Azam (pineapple) were absent in some booths.
Members of law enforcement agencies were stationed outside the centres, and police personnel were equipped with body-worn cameras. Although voter turnout was relatively low in the early morning, the presence of voters increased later.
Retired government employee Abdul Mannan cast his vote for the first time. He told Prothom Alo, “It feels good to have voted for the first time in my life. I did not face any problems while voting.”
Salahuddin Ahmed casts vote
BNP standing committee member and candidate for Cox’s Bazar-1 (Chakaria–Pekua) constituency, Salahuddin Ahmed exercised his voting rights at the Pekua Government Model GMC Institution polling station in Sadar Union, Pekua upazila on Thursday.
He arrived at the polling station at 8:00 am on Thursday and cast his vote shortly after 8:30 am, having joined the queue of voters earlier.
Rahathul excited after casting his first vote
There was a crowd of voters in front of the Sofipur Malek Chowdhury Memorial Girls’ High School polling centre in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur.
Amid the crowd, young voter Rahathul Islam stood in line with a mix of excitement, curiosity and pride. He had the opportunity to vote for the first time in this national election.
Rahathul Islam, a young voter from the Andarmanik area of the upazila, said, “I had been waiting for this day since I became eligible to vote. This is my first time casting a ballot. Not only did I vote for a candidate, I also had the chance to express my opinion in the referendum. It feels like I am part of an important national decision.”
Rahathul arrived at the centre early in the morning with members of his family. As a new voter, the polling environment was a unique experience for him. The security checks before entering, verifying the voter list and receiving the ballot paper — everything was new, but enjoyable.
After voting, Rahathul said with a smile, “I voted for my preferred candidate. I feel good to have voted in a peaceful environment. More young people should come out to vote — after all, we have to shape our own future.”
Eight candidates, including BNP nominee Md Mujibur Rahman and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Shah Alam Bakshi, are contesting from the Gazipur-1 constituency.
Voting underway peacefully
No untoward incident has so far been reported from anywhere in the country as voting in the 13th parliamentary election is underway across the country today, Thursday.
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur casts vote
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman cast his vote at Monipur High School and College atin Dhaka.
Golam Porwar casts vote
Mia Golam Porwar, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, cast his vote at the West Shiromoni Government Primary School polling centre.
He embraced his mother after meeting her at the voting centre.
NCP convener Nahid Islam casts vote in Dhaka-11
Nahid Islam, the 11-party alliance candidate and convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), cast his vote in the Dhaka-11 constituency on Thursday (12 February).
He voted at the AKM Rahmat Ullah University College polling centre in the Beraid area at around 8:00 am. He had arrived at the Badda-based centre around 7:50 am.
Several candidates are contesting the Dhaka-11 (Badda–Bhatara–Rampura) seat in the 13th parliamentary election. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated MA Quayum for the constituency, while Nahid Islam is contesting as the candidate of the 11-party alliance.
Mirza Fakhrul casts vote
Voting in the 13th parliamentary election has commenced. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), cast his ballot at the Thakurgaon Government Girls’ High School polling centre. He is contesting from the Thakurgaon-1 constituency.
Mirza Fakhrul arrived at the school premises shortly after 7:30 am today, Thursday. He then entered the polling booth and cast his vote. Afterwards, he spoke to members of the media.
Presiding officer withdrawn in Sirajganj’s Raiganj over code violation
A mobile court has fined four people Tk 50,000 in Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj for violating the election code of conduct.
Following the incident, Abul Khayer Sheikh, presiding officer of a polling centre in the area, has been withdrawn from duty.
Highest number of voters at Gazipur-2
Gazipur-2 has the largest electorate in the 13th national parliamentary election, with a total of 804,333 registered voters. By contrast, Jhalakathi-1 has the smallest electorate, with 228,431 voters.
Voters head to polling centres from dawn
Voters began arriving at polling centres from early Thursday morning to cast their ballots in the 13th National Parliamentary Election and referendum. As the hours passed, the presence of voters outside the centres steadily increased.
A visit to several polling stations in Dhaka–11 constituency, comprising parts of Rampura, Badda, Bhatara, and Hatirjheel in the capital, showed similar scenes from dawn.
In this constituency, BNP candidate M A Quayum is contesting with the party’s electoral symbol, the paddy sheaf. Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and a candidate backed by the 11-party electoral alliance, is also in the race, contesting with the Shapla Koli (water lily bud) symbol. Fazlay Bari Masud is the candidate from Islami Andolan Bangladesh in the seat.
Voting begins, voters line up at polling stations
Voting in the 13th parliamentary election and referendum began at 7:30am.
Polling is being held in 299 constituencies today. Voting in Sherpur–3 has been suspended following the death of a candidate.
Correspondents of Prothom Alo reported that voters have been lining up at various centres since morning to cast their ballots. Members of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to provide security at polling stations.
Voting will continue until 4:30 pm. However, voters who are in line at that time will still be allowed to cast their ballots.
More than 127.7 million voters are eligible to vote in the 13th parliamentary election held after the July mass uprising.
A total of 50 registered political parties are participating in the election. There are 2,028 candidates in total, including 273 independents.