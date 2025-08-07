Dhaka pursued a Bangladesh-centric foreign policy for the past year: Touhid Hossain

Bangladesh pursued a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy over the past year, prioritising national interest and reciprocity, maintaining constructive engagement with all major global and regional players, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said.

“As a whole, we believe that over the past year, we have tried to establish a balanced relationship with all countries, keeping Bangladesh’s interests at the forefront . . . how successful we have been will be judged by the people, by civil society,” the adviser told BSS in an exclusive interview recently.

The “balanced diplomacy”, he said, had been central to Bangladesh’s foreign policy success over the past year and continued to guide the interim government’s international strategy.

Hossain said the incumbent administration took a “Bangladesh-centric” approach, grounded in enlightened self-interest and added, “If we give something to India, I will expect that we will be able to get from India what we need, either in equal measure or even more”.

“This (approach) applies not only to India but to all countries,” he added.