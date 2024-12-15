S Alam Group stalls after initiating talks on loan repayment

Saiful Alam controlled Islami Bank for nearly eight years. Following instructions from the new board of directors, the bank’s Managing Director, Muhammad Munirul Maula, and other senior officials held an online meeting with him in early November. During the meeting, S Alam Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Subrata Kumar Bhowmik, was physically present at the bank.

In the meeting, Islami Bank informed Saiful Alam that his direct and indirect loans from the bank amounted to approximately Tk 730 billion, much of which was on the verge of default. The growing number of defaulted loans was severely impacting the bank’s operations, exacerbating a liquidity crisis.

Saiful Alam was urged to repay Tk 100 billion immediately. In response, he requested an opportunity to continue his business, assuring that he would repay the amount associated with his name. However, he claimed to have no knowledge of other outstanding loans.

The bank proposed a compromise, suggesting that for every Tk 100 repaid, the bank would deposit Tk 20 and issue a fresh loan of Tk 80. This, they believed, would enable the business to function while gradually recovering the debt.

Despite this arrangement, the bank has received no response from the S Alam Group after nearly a month and a half. Meanwhile, most of the group’s loans have started to default, according to bank officials.

Prothom Alo tried to contact Saiful Alam and Subrata Kumar Bhowmik for comments but to no avail, as neither responded.

It has been reported that since the interim government assumed office, Islami Bank has begun reflecting the true state of its loan records. Consequently, the amount of defaulted loans has been rising rapidly.

In June, defaulted loans at Islami Bank stood at Tk 77.24 billion. By September, this figure had surged to Tk 177.51 billion—an increase of Tk 100 billion in just three months.