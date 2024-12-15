S Alam Group stalls after initiating talks on loan repayment

After taking control of Islami Bank Bangladesh, the S Alam Group and its affiliated organisations borrowed approximately Tk 730 billion - accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the bank’s total loans.

Following the fall of the government of Bangladesh Awami League, a new board of directors was appointed to Islami Bank. The new board began inspecting various projects tied to the group in Chattogram and Rajshahi and initiated efforts to recover the loans.

The bank’s management committee even held an online meeting with the chairman of the S Alam Group, Mohammad Saiful Alam, to discuss repayment. However, Alam is yet to respond, and the loans are now on the brink of default.

The S Alam Group, a Chattogram-based business conglomerate known for its close ties to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, took over Islami Bank in 2017.