Booming economy, shrinking rights

Bangladesh turns 50 this week as an economic success story but also an increasingly repressive de facto one-party state where a cartoon or Facebook post can land you in jail, or worse.

ABM Shamsuddin has been a major beneficiary of the boom. He launched his sweater factory in 1998 with 110 machines and 250 workers. Now Hannan Group’s five factories supply two dozen European brands and employ more than 10,000 people.

“My annual turnover is $100 million,” Shamsuddin, 66, told AFP as his workers stitched clothes for German high-street outlet Esprit. “I became a hero from zero.”

Praising the government for building decent infrastructure such as roads, ports and energy facilities, he predicts “a new era of prosperity” for the country of 168 million people.