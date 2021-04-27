Vaccine diplomacy, India’s ban, lessons learned

When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out towards the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, health experts observed the trends in the virus and concluded that the only way to tackle this was by means of extensive vaccinations to create herd immunity. Efforts kicked off from then to come up with a vaccine and within a short time, several vaccines were developed. Vaccines are now being administered all over the world, though poorer countries have not been that successful in procuring the vaccines.

Serum Institute of India has been manufacturing and marketing the vaccine development by Oxford-AstraZeneca. In November last year, Beximco Pharma signed a deal with Serum Institute to supply our health department with 30 million (3 crore) doses of the vaccine. The Bangladesh government has already paid in advance for 15 million (1.5 crore) doses. Serum was supposed to have supplied Beximco with the vaccine over a period of six months, in consignments of five million (50 lakh) doses every month.

The first consignment of five million (50 lakh) doses reached on 25 January 2021. The second consignment, this time of two million (20 lakh) doses, arrived in the last week of February. The remaining doses of the second consignment were to arrive in the first week of March. Around the same time, more vaccines were to arrive as a grant from COVAX.