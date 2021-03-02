Voters' Day: Voters but no proper voting

Although the citizens of the country are guaranteed to be the voters, the Election Commission (EC) cannot ensure that the voters will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice. This constitutional institution cannot protect the secrecy of voting either. This is the image emerging in the analysis of the environment and situation during the recent municipal elections held in five phases. Failure to protect the secrecy of voting is a punishable offence.

It is under these circumstances that the EC is observing National Voters' Day today, 2 March. Concerned persons are saying there are voters and Voters' Day, but there is no fair environment for election. It is the duty of the government and the EC to ensure that.

The theme of this year’s Voters' Day is -- “If you are 18, no delay to be a voter”. This day is organised mainly to encourage the people to be voters and exercise their voting right. In 2019, the theme of Voters' Day was -- “I will be a voter, I will vote”.